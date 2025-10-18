Falcons' biggest adversary just shut down trade rumors in most loyal way possible

There's no active player Atlanta Falcons fans hate more than Alvin Kamara. The five-time Pro Bowler has been a thorn in Atlanta's side since he entered the league in 2017, but the nightmare could finally be coming to an end.

With the NFL Trade Deadline looming, Kamara has been at the center of trade speculation, as the 1-5 Saints are expected to be among the league's biggest sellers over the next few weeks. However, just because the rumor mill is swirling doesn't mean that Kamara is ready to leave the Big Easy.

It's no secret that he loves New Orleans, and he's expressed a desire to retire a Saint—and even went as far to say he'd retire if he was traded elsewhere. This means that RB-needy teams like the Chiefs, Chargers, and Commanders will need to pursue other options ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline.

Alvin Kamara said today that if they trade him he’s going to just go drink “pina coladas” somewhere — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 16, 2025

Alvin Kamara admits he won't be leaving the NFC South anytime soon

The former Tennessee standout has recorded over 9,000 scrimmage yards during his nine-year career, but has never had a 1,000-yard rushing season. He remains one of the best backs in the NFL, but Father Time has began to catch up to him.

The 30-year-old production has started to take a dip, as his decreased snap share has resulted in Kamara ranking 24th in the NFL in rushing yards with just one touchdown this season. The Saints boast a young running back duo of Kendre Miller and Devin Neal that look to be the future of their backfield, and AK-41 no longer fits into the equation.

The Falcons' archrivals have also been involved in discussions regarding both Chris Olave and DeMario Davis, so the fire-sale extends far beyond Kamara. Fans of the Dirty Birds can savor the Saints' demolition, as Atlanta is in a much better spot.

It may not be long before Kamara's days as a feature back come to an end, but he’s not planning to go quietly. His loyalty to the team that drafted him in the third round nine years ago is admirable, but Falcons fans can't help but be frustrated.

Obviously, Atlanta was never going to kick the tires or find a way to acquire Kamara because Bijan Robinson is a world-class talent, but they literally cannot escape the 30-year-old.

Kamara, Davis, and Cam Jordan are some of the last Saints left from the 2019 NFC Championship team, which is good news for the Falcons. While Kamara himself might not want to move, it could still happen— though I'm sure he would prefer one more revenge performance against Atlanta.