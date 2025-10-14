Bijan Robinson's Offensive Player of the Year campaign just resurfaced with one play

There's no debate that Bijan Robinson is the best running back in the world right now. Raheem Morris has said it, Michael Penix Jr. has said it, and anyone who's watched the Atlanta Falcons this year has said it. And fresh off of NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors, he's leaving Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, and Jahmyr Gibbs in the dust.

While the Falcons defeated the Buffalo Bills, Robinson continued to turn heads with his first 200-yard game of the season. Early in the second quarter, the 23-year-old broke a run to the outside that he managed to break off for an 81-yard rushing touchdown—marking the longest touchdown scored in 2025.

Every time Bijan takes an outside zone, you know there's a chance it can be a house call, and that's what makes him one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL. And with the Dirty Birds missing Darnell Mooney and ruling out Ray-Ray McCloud as a healthy scratch, he made waves as a receiver too.

Against Buffalo, Robinson carried the ball 19 times for 170 yards and a touchdown, impressing the entire country with how he managed to expose the Bills' weak run defense. Even NBA superstar LeBron James was getting excited about what the third-year back did on that long score, and Bijan admitted he has a strong relationship with the greatest player in NBA history.

Now that Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua is hurt, the door is open for the former Texas standout to capitalize. As it stands now, the Offensive Player of the Year race is currently between Robinson, Nacua, Taylor, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba—who is on pace for nearly 2,000 receiving yards for Seattle.

Through five games in 2025, Robinson has amassed a 484 rushing yards and a staggering 822 scrimmage yards. The Pro Bowl running back has turned it up to another gear this year, and finds himself on pace to become the fourth running back in NFL history to surpass 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.

Morris has coached players like 2021 Cooper Kupp, Julio Jones, and rookie Robert Griffin III, yet still sees the 2023 first-round pick as the best player he's ever coached.

Bijan has been trying to model his game after Adrian Peterson, and 'All Day" was another running back who had the same game-breaking impact the Texas native possesses.

Robinson isn’t just a playmaker — he’s the engine that drives Atlanta’s offense. His ability as both a runner and a pass-catcher has seen him rapidly climb up RB rankings, and it's why opposing defenses will always struggle in containing him. And it's why the Falcons need to pay him today.