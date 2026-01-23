Falcons’ bold Jeff Ulbrich decision is becoming a trend fans can't ignore

Like any other team that goes through a big change in the coaching staff, the Atlanta Falcons are in the middle of figuring out who will be on the sidelines with Kevin Stefanski, who was hired as the team’s new head coach.

The good news is that in addition to Stefanski, the Falcons have also hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator, and are keeping Jeff Ulbrich as the defensive coordinator. The Falcons are solidifying their coaching staff just in time for the start of the offseason and free agency coming up here sooner than you think.

The Falcons deciding to keep Ulbrich is no surprise, considering how strong this defense was throughout the season. Were they perfect? Absolutely not, but they were solid enough to convince Stefanski to keep Ulbrich. Well, the Falcons are now looking to keep as much familiarity on that side of the ball with what has been reported by Tom Pelissero.

Falcons make a bold decision that is following the Jeff Ulbrich decision

According to Pelissero, the 49ers put in a request to interview Falcons’ secondary coach Justin Hood for a “high-ranking staff position”, but the Falcons blocked the request.

Believe it or not, this is a very smart move by the Falcons. With them hiring Stefanski as the offensive-minded coach, it’s important to try and keep continuity on the defensive coaching staff as much as possible. With how disruptive the Falcons were this season in games, keeping Ulbrich and his staff is an underrated move that no one is talking about.

Atlanta is looking to take the NFC South as it is a very winnable division, clearly as the Carolina Panthers managed to win it at 8-9 and it was the Falcons that helped them win it in Week 18.

The Falcons are having a strong start to the offseason, and now they have to find the general manager that is going to help Stefanski and this roster become a threat in the NFL.