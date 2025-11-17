Falcons' bout with the injury bug just got worse with alarming Drake London update

After quickly being ruled out in the fourth quarter after taking a gruesome hit, we finally have a more concrete update on Drake London's injury status. The superstar receiver has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain in his knee and will be out for at least a week.

On the bright side, it seems like the injury won't require an IR stint, but it isn't what Falcons' fans were hoping for. He's out one week for now, but don't expect an immediate return to action in Week 13 against the measly New York Jets.

After his exit, the Falcons went on to tie the game, but lost 30-27 in another overtime thriller.. Not only is London enjoying a phenomenal game, but he's been on a tear lately. The 24-year-old caught seven passes for 117 yards in Week 11 for his third consecutive 100-yard game.

This news drives a stake into the heart of Atlanta Falcons' fans who hoped their elite wide receiver wouldn't miss any time.

Drake London joins Michael Penix Jr. on the shelf in Atlanta

The 24-year-old has 100+ receiving yards in five of his last six games, and six touchdowns over that time span. Despite missing a week due to a hip injury and starting the season slowly, London has been the only reliable receiving option outside of running back Bijan Robinson.

This news is particularly frustrating for London amidst his breakout season. Last season, London enjoyed the best year of his career with 1271 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Until his injury, he was on pace to beat both of those career bests by a long shot.

Entering his fifth year in Atlanta, London is set for a massive pay boost, especially since he's been carrying a weak WR room on his back this season.

The Falcons picked up his fifth-year club option, rightfully so. Ideally, London will be a Falcon for life, but that's an offseason decision to make. Until then, Falcons' fans must focus on the positives, and London not out long-term is certainly one.

In other disappointing news, quarterback Michael Penix likely suffered a season-ending injury in Atlanta's loss on Sunday, all while the Falcons dropped to 3-7, and 0-3 in the NFC South. All is bad in Atlanta, and Week 11 could not have been worse.

Once London returns, Kirk Cousins will likely be at the helm, and with how his two games this season have gone, London stock will plummet immediately. Until then, Falcons' fans will hope the star receiver heals quickly, but with how the season has gone, there's no reason to rush his return.