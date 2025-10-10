Falcons bracing for the return that could drastically alter their entire season

The Atlanta Falcons are coming out of their bye week refreshed, refocused and about to get one of their most important players back. Star cornerback A.J. Terrell is expected to return when the Falcons face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, a development that could completely alter the course of Atlanta’s 2025 season.

Terrell missed the last two games with a hamstring injury but returned to practice this week.

Even without Terrell, Atlanta’s defense has been the best in football through the first month of the season. The Falcons enter Week 6 ranked No.1 in total defense (244.0 yards allowed per game) and No.1 in pass defense (135.0 yards allowed per game), while ranking 16th against the run (109.0 yards per game).

The best defense in football just got a whole lot better

That dominance has been a testament to the unit’s depth and discipline, but Terrell’s return adds a proven playmaker back into the mix. His ability to erase top receivers on the outside gives this defense a lot more flexibility and to bring more blitzes this upcoming game against Josh Allen.

The timing of Terrell’s return couldn’t be better. The Falcons first game after the bye is no easy task — welcoming the reigning NFL MVP and the Bills to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, who remain one of the NFL's top contenders in 2025.

Allen continues to play at an MVP level, and second-year wideout Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir have become his favorite targets. The Bills offense thrives on creating mismatches downfield, something Terrell’s presence will directly help offset that strength.

With Terrell back on the field, Atlanta can better match up against Buffalo’s vertical attack and force Allen into more difficult reads.

At 2-2, the Falcons are right in the middle of the NFC South race, trying to catch up to the Buccaneers and look to build consistency after an inconsistent start. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., now in his second season, has shown steady progress but will be on the national stage with added pressure to win this game.

The return of Terrell should allow Atlanta’s defense to control the pace of the game — giving Penix and the offense a better chance to find rhythm and efficiency.

Final snap:

Coming off their bye week and heading into a prime time showdown at home, the Falcons have an opportunity to prove they’re legitimate contenders in the NFC: especially if they beat the 4-1 Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

If Terrell looks like his old self on Monday night, the rest of the league might have to start taking Atlanta very seriously.