Raheem Morris just gave Falcons fans the injury update they've been waiting for

The prayers of Atlanta Falcons fans everywhere have finally been answered. After missing almost a month with a hamstring injury suffered back in Week 2, Raheem Morris confirmed that star cornerback A.J. Terrell will make his return in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. will be back in Week 6. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 7, 2025

Entering the bye week, the expectation was that the 27-year-old would be ready for Monday Night Football, and Morris just provided direct confirmation. Terrell locked down Mike Evans in Week 1 and was doing the same to Justin Jefferson before going down on Sunday Night Football.

In a matchup with one of the league's most high-powered offenses, his return couldn't have come at a better time. However, reigning MVP Josh Allen was just stifled by the Patriots' defense in Week 5 and could come to Mercedes-Benz Stadium extra motivated after Buffalo's first loss of 2025.

A.J. Terrell's return is the best case scenario for the Falcons

Even without the Pro Bowl cornerback, the Falcons' defense has remained elite. Under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, the Falcons rank first in the NFL in both total defense and pass defense despite an influx of youth in the secondary.

Despite those successes, it was evident that the unit missed the former Clemson standout. While Terrell was sidelined, Mike Hughes and Dee Alford started on the outside—and Alford recorded a dismal 28.4 PFF grade last time out after Deebo Samuel and the Commanders torched him back in Week 4.

Terrell will likely be tasked with shadowing Bills receiver Keon Coleman in Week 6, and the second-year wideout has quickly emerged as one of the league's best red zone threats. Coleman's 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame saw him play basketball for Tom Izzo while at Michigan State, but has been off to a slow start this season.

The Georgia native's return will also benefit Hughes, who wil no longer have to guard opposing team's best receiver. He enjoyed a career year alongside Terrell back in 2024, but struggled when tasked with being a true CB1.

The Bills rank third in the NFL in total offense and are averaging nearly 400 yards per game, so the Dirty Birds' most important defender couldn't have timed his return any better. Additionally, four of the next five Falcons' opponents have a winning record, so

As the team is set to embark on back-to-back primetime matchups, his return will help restore the identity the team has already sought to forge. Xavier Watts was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month and Terry Fontenot has seemingly hit another draft out of the park—so Terrell's return can keep this defense rolling amid Atlanta's playoff push.

