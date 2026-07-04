Falcons’ breakout star could be next in line to receive a major payday

The Atlanta Falcons have already spent a pretty penny on inking long-term contract extensions with some of their most important players, namely Drake London and Kyle Pitts. But with plenty of financial flexibility across the next couple of seasons, there's still a lot more money to be handed out.

It's inevitable that Bijan Robinson is one of the next in line to get paid, but Atlanta has Zach Harrison, Divine Deablo, Matthew Bergeron, and Jessie Bates III set to be free agents next offseason. And as insane as it sounds, none of these players may be the first one to get paid after the 2026 season.

Last year, the Falcons had a breakout star in their midst in Brandon Dorlus, and he has a unique opportunity to get himself paid. His second-year leap confirmed he's one of the many ascending chess pieces on defense, and it's clear that he hasn't scratched the surface of his best football.

Brandon Dorlus is playing for a long-term extension with the Falcons

As a rookie, the 24-year-old barely saw the field when Jimmy Lake was the DC. But when Jeff Ulbrich and Nate Ollie came to town, he was given a shot to shine, and he capitalized. In 15 appearances and nine starts in 2025, Dorlus recorded 8.5 sacks, and only James Pearce Jr. had more on the Falcons.

Now that the Dirty Birds are without Ruke Orhorhoro and David Onyemata, they are banking on the 2024 fourth-round pick to take another leap. With another offseason with Ulbrich and Ollie under his belt and a vibrant confidence that's only continued to grow, 2026 should be a pivotal season for him.

Brandon Dorlus showed off his versatility to move all across the line last season, but the goal this year is to prove 2025 was no fluke. If he displays the same consistency and is able to put up the same numbers, Dorlus will put Ian Cunningham and Matt Ryan in a position where they have to keep him.

The former Oregon standout isn't eligible for a new contract until after his third NFL season, which won't be until after the 2026 season. And through all of the chaos that has been extension season, Cunningham should have learned that he can't afford to kick the can down the road for too long.

Dorlus' performance in 2026 will dictate how long the Falcons deem necessary to wait to pay him, but a deal could come as soon as next summer theoretically. So if Brandon Dorlus takes another jump or proves himself as a household name, Atlanta's front office may have to extend him before Harrison.