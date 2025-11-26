Falcons’ draft pick is already becoming the steal that will haunt 31 other teams

The Atlanta Falcons boast a surplus of defensive talent, but perhaps nobody has been more impressive than second-year defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus. After barely playing last season, the former Oregon Duck is enjoying a breakout season and is turning into a massive draft steal in Atlanta.

Dorlus was drafted in the fourth of the 2024 NFL Draft, but had a minimal role as a rookie. Dorlus recorded three tackles through two games a year ago, after a strong senior season in Eugene. Now, just 11 games into 2025, Dorlus has more sacks than through 14 games of his senior season.

After a strong 1.5 sack showing against the Vikings in Week 2, Dorlus lay dormant the next six weeks. Finally, in Week 9, Dorlus added more two sacks against the Patriots, and has amassed 4.5 sacks across his last four games.

He's played just 48% of snaps, but has improved each week, logging another 1.5 sacks in the Week 12 win over the Saints.

Terry Fontenot found an absolute diamond in the rough in Brandon Dorlus

The 24-year-old's dominant stretch has thrust him into the team lead of sacks with six, which tied the franchise record for most sacks through 13 games. While players like Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. have gotten to the quarterback routinely this season, Dorlus co-leads the pack in tackles for loss as well.

PFF has Dorlus ranked as the 61st-highest rated defensive tackle this season, but he is top five at the position in sacks while impressing against the run. He may not bring down everyone that comes in his path, but certainly has proved he can get to the quarterback consistently.

His improved presence is welcomed by Falcons' fans, since it's quietly aided the improved pass rush. Atlanta boasts 22 sacks through the last four games, the most over such a stretch in team history. Sacks have been hard to come by in recent memory, but the Falcons are third in sacks and sacks per game thus far.

This is a drastic improvement from the 1.8 sacks per game, and 31 sacks all of last season. At this rate, Atlanta has an opportunity to break the franchise single-season sack record of 55, and Dorlus is the main contributor.

In his second season, a lot can change over the next few seasons, but Falcons' fans must be thrilled. If Dorlus keeps up this production, he will continue to aid the defense in breaking records left and right.

Although it's a ways away, general manager Terry Fontenot must be thinking about keeping Dorlus in Atlanta for the long-term future, especially while he wouldn't command a hefty contract.