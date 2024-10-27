Falcons breathe huge sigh of relief as bonehead Kyle Pitts play doesn't cost them TD
By Mike Luciano
The Atlanta Falcons came into their rematch against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers with the expectation that Kirk Cousins and the offense needed to prepare for another shootout, and that is exactly what has manifested in their Week 8 matinee. Kyle Pitts has been the biggest benefactor of this offensive explosion.
Pitts already has caught two passes for 85 yards, both of which were touchdowns. However, his second score was nearly a boneheaded mistake that would have ranked right up there with some of the goofiest mistakes in recent Falcons history. Luckily, fate (and the officials) were on Atlanta's side.
The Falcons tied their matchup against Tampa Bay at 14-14 (and later extended their lead) after Pitts was on the receiving end of a 49-yard touchdown. However, Pitts had the ball knocked out of his hands right when he was on the goal like by Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Luckily for Falcons fans, the play was not overturned and Pitts kept his touchdown. The Falcons often are on the wrong end of some bad luck, but did they ever evade it here.
Falcons, Kyle Pitts narrowly avoid back-breaking fumble on 49-yard touchdown
According to FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira, the officials didn't have an angle available to them that could have given the Buccaneers clear and undisputed evidence that Pitts lost the ball. Quite frankly, the Falcons should feel extremely lucky that they were able to get away with this.
Pitts needed a game like this, as his production compared to the last year has only slightly increased despite immense upgrades at quarterback and on the offensive coaching staff. Pitts may kick off a serious hot streak after this game, which happened to be the first multi-touchdown effort of his career.
Fresh off throwing for 509 yards in Atlanta's Thursday Night duel against Tampa, Cousins and Pitts are working beautifully to take apart Todd Bowles' secondary once again. If he won't vary his coverage, why not keep attacking the weak spots in the zone?
While the Falcons, and Pitts himself, should feel encouraged by this game, that doesn't mean his comical blunder that was just inches away from being realized should be forgotten. Pitts needs to tighten these mental lapses up if he wants to move from good to great.