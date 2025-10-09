Falcons' bye week will expose whether Raheem Morris can make this tough call

Week 4 marked an impressive afternoon for Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons' offense. In a much-needed 34-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, Penix followed up his worst game as an NFL starter with his best, Drake London looked like the superstar we saw in 2024, and Bijan Robinson tallied a new career-high in scrimmage yards.

Things were firing on all cylinders for the Dirty Birds, aside from one glaring weakness: Ray-Ray McCloud. The Clemson product amassed just one catch for -7 yards in Week 4, while dropping his only other target on the opening drive. For a pass-catcher playing meaningful snaps, that's hardly the performance fans were hoping to see.

The veteran return man enjoyed a breakout season for Atlanta in 2024, recording career-highs in both receptions (62) and receiving yards (686) in his first season with the team. However, he's made just one start in 2025 and has seen his snap share significantly decrease throughout the season—and it's not like his play is doing him any favors.

Raheem Morris needs to send Ray-Ray McCloud to the bench

Through four weeks, McCloud has been a shell of the player Atlanta fans rallied around last season. While his chemistry with Kirk Cousins popped, the 28-year-old's rapport with Michael Penix Jr. hasn't captured that same spark—even with Zac Robinson dialing up more deep shots on Sunday.

The Tampa native was the third receiver in the field in the past, and he'd now be lucky to be that. Casey Washington returned to the lineup after missing Week 3 with a concussion, and he out-played the eight-year veteran. It's getting to the point where he's becoming more of a liability than asset entering a contract year.

Penix dazzled, throwing for 313 yards and two scores, yet McCloud couldn't even record a single scrimmage yard. For a player who signed in Atlanta to bring juice to the offense, he's rapidly playing himself out of the receiver rotation—and his 40% snap share against Washington is evidence of that.

It's likely that Raheem Morris will turn more to Washington amid McCloud's struggles, but he's not the only one. Jamal Agnew made his season debut in Week 4, and he is arguably just as valuable in the return game while offering more as a receiver, and David Sills V could be in line for more snaps.

It's clear that McCloud is best suited for special teams work: he shouldn't be receiving valuable offensive snaps and hopefully Morris continues to pick up on the memo in Week 6.