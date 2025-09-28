Michael Penix Jr. just proved everyone wrong in real time in Falcons' Week 4 win

The Atlanta Falcons delivered the exact sort of redemption fans were hoping for in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. The Falcons knocked off the Commanders 34-27 on Sunday afternoon, improving to 2-2 in a much-needed victoy entering the bye week. The offense was hiring on all cylinders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and it looks like Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson put all doubt to rest.

After being blanked by the Panthers last weekend, there were rumblings of a quarterback controversy in Atlanta, but Michael Penix Jr. instead made a statement, proving exactly why Morris believes in the second-year quarterback. His 313 passing yards and 126.0 passer rating both marked career highs, and threw touchdowns to both Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Additionally, the Falcons recorded 435 total yards in their best offensive performance of the season. In an attempt to recapture the offensive spark. wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard was fired earlier this week and it was announced that Robinson would move to the sideline to call plays—two decisions that reaped benefits this afternoon.

Falcons offense makes a statement in Week 4 victory

Not only did Penix take advantage of the offensive changes, the rest of the offense did too. With Robinson's name being linked to the Oklahoma State head coaching vacancy, the second-year coordinator finally played to the strengths of his personnel.

He dialed up more deep shots for Penix, and London was the biggest beneficiary. After a slow start to the season, the USC product was finally operating on the same wavelength as his young quarterback —which saw them connect eight times for 110 yards and a score on the afternoon.

The same could be said for Pitts, who amassed 70 yards and reached paydirt for the first time this season. Even Bijan Robinson made an impact through the air, surpassing 100 receiving yards for the second time this season—while recording a career-high 181 scrimmage yards.

His performance should be no surprise—he's quickly becoming one of the most feared offensive players in the NFL—but he finally had some help. Tyler Allgeier added 51 yards and a score in relief of the Pro Bowler

It didn't come without bumps in the road, as Penix threw another interception, but there is plenty of reason for optimism. The defense kept Marcus Mariota in check, and Xavier Watts hauled in another interception, but hardly fending off a Commanders team misisng both Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin isn't ideal.

For a team that looked lifeless just one week ago, the Falcons flipped the script in resounding fashion, and if this offensive output continues, those dreams of playoff football might just be back alive.

