Falcons called out for overlooking clear roster need

The Atlanta Falcons were included on ESPN's list of biggest weaknesses for each team. It doesn't come as a surprise that Atlanta's biggest concern was listed as the defensive line. While the corner position did have an argument, the Falcons have brought in rookies Billy Bowman and Cobee Bryant as potential surprise contributors. Adding in the re-signing of Mike Hughes, this does leave the defensive line as a bit of a question mark.

Adding to the case is the impactful loss of current Chicago Bear Grady Jarrett. The Falcons aren't only losing Jarrett's production in the middle of their line, but the team is going to miss the leadership. The veteran was the longest tenured Falcon other than left tackle Jake Matthews. This leaves the Falcons with David Onyemata as the only proven option in the middle of their defense.

ESPN points out an alarming Atlanta Falcons weakness heading into the 2025 season

The Falcons did sign veteran Morgan Fox as possible insurance with Ruke Orhorhoro, Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, and Brandon Dorlus all as obvious question marks. It is also fair to point out that this group is likely to take a step forward with Atlanta's improved edge presence. It is going to be a bit easier to battle on the inside when your edge rushers are actually capable of getting home.

Bralen Trice is set to return from a 2024 injury that forced the edge rusher to miss the entire season. Aside from Trice, the Falcons have brought in Leonard Floyd, Jalon Walker, and James Pearce Jr. This is already a greatly improved group, and they will benefit form having a defensive coordinator in Jeff Ulbrich who can offer more experience and better run the system Raheem Morris prefers.

There is still time as well for the Falcons to find upgrades if needed with free agency and preseason cuts remaining options over the next months. This also serves as an opportunity for Atlanta's young depth to finally take a step forward. It isn't only Jarrett that was lost, but veteran interior lineman Eddie Goldman as well. There are a lot of snaps to be covered, and that means an opportunity for the 2024 draft class to take a much-needed step forward.