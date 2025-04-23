Falcons cannot ignore concerning red flags with top pass rushing prospect

Atlanta will finally be on the clock Thursday night, putting an end to endless mocks and draft speculation. Figuring out which direction Terry Fontenot is going to lead Atlanta remains a mystery. It seems likely the GM isn't quite sure of this himself, as the draft is an unusual mystery after the first four selections. After Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, and Will Campbell are selected, the draft is wide open. There are a handful of fits that wouldn't be surprising to see fall Atlanta's way, including Georgia products Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, and Malaki Starks. This might be the season the Falcons finally take a Bulldog in the first round.

However, there are a myriad of fits that would help the Falcons defensively including Marshall pass rusher Mike Green. Green has often been mocked to Atlanta and appears to be a real possibility for the Falcons. While this is understandable when you consider the pass rusher's talent, it is a pick that absolutely cannot happen. Unless the Falcons are given concrete evidence that allows them to feel comfortable enough to select Green despite an extremely upsetting pre-draft story.

The weight of the allegations against Green should scare Atlanta away from considering making a first-round investment

Drafting Mike Green goes against the culture that Terry Fontenot has been clear he wants to build in Atlanta. Bringing in a player who has this story attached would be a poor decision. Not knowing the situation, this isn't an assumption of guilt or innocence, but pointing out the reality of the business of the league. Spending a first-round pick is an investment in the team's future. It is a coveted asset, giving you a chance to add cheap franchise players.

Atlanta cannot afford to risk throwing this away with the off-the-field concerns Green presents. This is especially the case in a class that is loaded defensively at the bottom of the first-round. The Falcons aren't having to choose between filling a need or going against a set culture. The team can easily fulfill both with the depth of defensive prospects in the 2025 draft.

Drafting Mike Green is tempting when you look at the talent and the potential fit in Atlanta. However, it goes against what Terry Fontenot has done in his first four seasons as GM and is a risk the Falcons simply shouldn't take. Attaching themselves to a player who is admittedly dealing with alarming allegations. Atlanta would be better served to take anyone but Mike Green.