Jalen Ramsey lands with Falcons in this INSANE 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Atlanta Falcons are primed to make a trade in the first round—five picks won't fill every hole.

But, what if they want to trade for Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey? How would they pull that off? Well, we have a crazy solution that would be the best possible situation for Terry Fontenot.

Starting with two blockbuster trades, here is the craziest mock draft you will see.

Falcons trade for Jalen Ramsey, packaged with first-round trade up

At first look, this trade might seem trivial, but bear with me.

Jalen Ramsey, due to his contract and age, won't land much more than a fourth-round pick. The No. 118 pick is basically the player-for-pick. But, the Dolphins also land another pick in next year's Draft by trading down two spots.

Trading down two spots won't hurt the Dolphins. The team splitting them, the Indianapolis Colts, have different needs. They can land the same player at No. 15 as they could at No. 13.

The same can be said for the Falcons. But the purpose of this trade up is to leverage a trade down with the Chargers.

Falcons trade down with Chargers for haul of picks

The thinking for this is simple: the Falcons replenish a couple of picks while the Chargers jump the Colts to draft Jim Harbaugh's former player, Colston Loveland. The Chargers have the resources to trade away that many picks for a tight end.

To sum everything up, the Falcons land Jalen Ramsey, a third-rounder, a fifth-rounder, and a sixth-rounder for eight spots in first-round positioning, a fourth-rounder, and a 2026 fifth-rounder.

Now for the picks.

Round 1, Pick 22 - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Falcons add Jalen Ramsey and local product Mykel Williams; just imagine the excitement in Atlanta.

Williams brings the size and upside that Raheem Morris and his coaching staff are looking for. He was hampered by injury last season, so you can argue he will be even better as a rookie.

Round 2, Pick 46 - Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

One thing trading down does is allow you to make picks with an eye to the future. Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary are the unquestioned starters, but the former isn't getting any younger, and it could be the latter's final year.

Josh Conerly somehow falls into the second round, leaving Terry Fontenot sprinting the pick to Keith Brooking.

Round 3, Pick 86 - Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

The Falcons selected Ruke Orhorhoro last year for his size and length—they do the same in 2025 with Darius Alexander.

Adding another interior lineman would be smart. Losing Grady Jarrett was huge, and you need to find a replacement for David Onyemata. Alexander would be an excellent pickup.

Round 5, Pick 158 - R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson

I can't stay away from R.J. Mickens in Falcons mock drafts. He is one of the Draft's most underrated players. Adding his versatility to Jeff Ulbrich's defense would be a home run.

Round 6, Pick 181 - Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

Early in the sixth round, the Dirty Birds take a chance on the nation's leading passer. He is the type of quarterback this team looks for—a pocket passer. Hopefully, he could turn into a solid backup to help replace Kirk Cousins.

Round 7, Pick 218 - Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State

Collin Oliver only adds to Jeff Ulbrich's desired versatility. The Oklahoma State linebacker ran a 4.56 forty with excellent vertical (39") and broad jumps (126"). He has off-ball and on-ball ability—not bad for a seventh-round pick.

Round 7, Pick 242 - Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

With Tyler Allgeier's expiring contract, the Falcons must find his potential replacement. Phil Mafah had big expectations in 2024, but injuries left him looking like a pile of cement playing running back. Nevertheless, if he is healthy, he can be the go-to bruiser starting next year (again, assuming Allgeier walks).