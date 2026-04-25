Falcons cap off Ian Cunningham's first draft by swinging for the fences at OT

The Atlanta Falcons weren't exactly a beehive of activity in Ian Cunningham's first NFL Draft as a general manager, but what they lacked in activity, they made up for in value with the few selections they did have, which has to be a win in itself for a Falcons' team that basically filled all of their needs.

While they started off with some instant-impact players last night in Avieon Terrell and Zachariah Branch, as the draft progressed, Cunningham felt more comfortable taking swings on upside. And that was underscored with Atlanta's selection of Ohio State offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa at 231.

Onianwa spent the season at Ohio State after transferring over from Rice, but he was a depth option for the Buckeyes with multi-position versatility. I would assume he will play the same role with the Falcons, who need depth all over the offensive line, but especially at his native offensive tackle.

Atlanta Falcons drafted a big depth tackle in Ethan Onianwa at Pick 231

Onianwa isn't a household name because he really didn't see the field all that much at Ohio State, but he has some quality tape from his time with the Owls. The 22-year-old was a four-year starter with experience at both tackle spots, which is a major benefit for a team that needs help at both LT and RT.

Oh, and Onianwa will help fit the vision Cunningham and this new regime is looking for in the trenches. He is one massive human at 6-foot-6 and 333 pounds, so he can push 2025 seventh-round pick Jack Nelson for a depth tackle spot and offer Bill Callahan the hog molly he so clearly covets.

Jake Matthews is on the wrong side of 30 and Kaleb McGary just retired, so tackle depth is at a minimum. Jawaan Taylor isn't a long-term fix and the usual swing tackle in Storm Norton missed all of 2025, so it's not insane to suggest that Onianwa can push for a final roster spot in training camp.

Well done Cunningham, there was not a single pick here that did not make sense.