Falcons’ Terrell family reunion was so pivotal even a Saints legend is impressed

After the Atlanta Falcons selected Avieon Terrell with the 48th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they took the NFL world by storm. The selection meant that Terrell will join forces with his older brother, A.J. Terrell in the pros, and their reactions made for one of the most heartfelt moments of the weekend.

The two brothers being able to look across the formation and see each other is awesome (especially for their parents), which is why the pick has received rave reviews. But the Terrell pick and family reunion also came with a nice reaction from a guy who has been a thorn in the Falcons' side for years.

New Orleans Saints' star pass-rusher Cam Jordan reacted to the pick on Twitter, where he used the fire emoji to convey his thoughts. For a guy who has terrorized Atlanta for years and is a part of one of the most infamous rivalries in the NFL, it takes a lot for him to swallow his pride and praise this move.

Even Falcons' enemy Cam Jordan thinks the Terrell reunion is pretty cool

To be fair, Jordan is no Baker Mayfield. His ego or Twitter fingers won't prevent him from tipping his cap to the Falcons. It's unprecedented in this league to see two brothers who are six years apart (and play the same position) to be drafted by the same team, where they'll be teammates for the first time.

Jordan made sure to follow up his comments by replying to a tweet that he isn't rooting for the Dirty Birds, he just sees the idea of two brothers playing together in the NFL as super cool. And he even mentioned his own brother Geoffrey, who he hasn't shared the defensive line with since high school.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has yet to re-sign with the Saints, so regardless of what his future holds, its clear to see all of his years as an adversary to his archrivals is developing into mutual respect--and envy over the elite value.