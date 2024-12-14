Falcons catch massive break as Raiders rule out game-wrecking superstar
The Atlanta Falcons need all the breaks they can get right now and you should be happy to hear that one has already come in Week 15. The Las Vegas Raiders will be without their best player, Maxx Crosby.
It cannot be overstated how different the game feels for both teams now. Perhaps the game's biggest mismatch, Crosby vs. Kaleb McGary, is no more.
Kirk Cousins and Kaleb McGary are the biggest winners in Raiders ruling out superstar defender
Kirk Cousins has seriously struggled against pressure this season. It has been common to see the veteran quarterback make some head-scratching throws when he realizes the pocket is collapsing.
With no Maxx Crosby for the Raiders, the pocket will be much cleaner for Cousins.
Not to mention, Kaleb McGary doesn't have to go against one of the league's most feared rushers. McGary has often struggled in pass protection while Crosby generated 60 sacks in under six seasons.
Crosby has accounted for 26% of his team's sacks this year, on the stat sheet. If you look beyond the stat sheet, he has probably been a big piece of every one of his team's 29 sacks.
This week seems like a perfect opportunity for Kirk Cousins to get back on track. His offensive line holds the advantage over the Raiders defensive line and we know there are plenty of playmakers to produce a lot of points.
It will be about Cousins remaining calm and avoiding turnovers. If he can do that, then the Falcons will get back in the win column.