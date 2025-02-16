Falcons coach becomes new fan favorite after hilarious rejection

There is nothing like the bitter rivalry between the NFC South's Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. The two franchises have continued their hate for each other no matter their record -- it is truly the NFL's most underrated rivalry

The bitterness extends beyond the fans as we have seen players fight on the field, take shots through social media or the media, and coaches yell at one another (shoutout to Arthur Smith). Recently, we saw new Saints head coach Kellen Moore mention his desire to take the job because of the "free wins" against the Falcons.

Now, a Falcons coach is doing his best to fight back by declining the opportunity to land a promotion.

Falcons TE coach Kevin Koger outright rejects the Saints' interest

Not often do you see anyone turn down the opportunity for a promotion and a boost in pay but that is what Kevin Koger has done.

The Saints requested to interview Koger for their offensive coordinator vacancy and they were rejected.

The funny thing is Koger accepted interviews for the same position with the Cowboys and Browns not too long ago. The up-and-coming coach sees the Saints' job as a no-win situation due to their disastrous roster and salary cap.

It is also possible that he didn't appreciate what Moore said about the Falcons the other day. Why would you want to coach for someone who says that?

Kevin Koger will get his turn; he has respect around the league and his opportunity may come next offseason.

Koger enters his second season as the Dirty Birds' tight ends coach. He previously held the same job title for three years with the Chargers after he broke into the league as a Packer quality control coach.