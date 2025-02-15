New Saints HC takes uneducated shot at Atlanta Falcons in first interview

Kellen Moore was introduced as the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints on Thursday and he made an interesting comment.

After being asked about leaving a Super Bowl team for the lowly Saints he said it was a hard decision but getting to play the Atlanta Falcons will be "a few easy wins." It is a strange comment that isn't a good look for a rookie head coach.

Kellen Moore's shot at the Atlanta Falcons is wrong for so many reasons

Kellen Moore first broke into the league as a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He spent his career as a backup before joining the coaching ranks where he spent time as an offensive coordinator for the Cowboys, Chargers, and the Eagles.

Now, as the head coach of the Saints, his player-mentality and head coaching inexperience is already on full display.

I don't even know where to start with this...

First, his comment that it wasn't an easy decision says a lot. Usually, coaches want the public to know it was a perfect fit and, therefore, an easy decision. Moore insinuates he wasn't sold on his new franchise.

Second, the best coaches never assume a win; this is the NFL where any team can win on any given Sunday. Sure, this is a press conference but it still sends a bad message.

Third, he literally lost to the Falcons with a Super Bowl roster this past season. His offense only scored two touchdowns and two field goals against a defense that ranked 23rd in points per game allowed. Keep in mind, the Eagles defense held the Falcons to 2 of 9 on third down and held the ball for 11 more minutes -- only scoring 21 points speaks for itself.

Fourth, each position on Moore's new offense is significantly worse than what he had in Philly. He doesn't have Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and the league's best offensive line anymore.

And last, he is inheriting an old team with injury problems and unbelievable cap issues. They aren't a good team and are years away from being a good team, especially if they don't fire GM Mickey Loomis.

All this to say, Kellen Moore will be eating his words in a few months.