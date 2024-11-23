Falcons coach could gain 2025 head coaching interest after latest report
By Mike Luciano
The Atlanta Falcons have remade the coaching staff after hiring Raheem Morris in the offseason, and he seems to have done a solid job with both of the coordinator hires. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, both plucked from the Los Angeles Rams, have done a solid job in recent weeks.
Robinson may not be a coordinator for long. Not only is he a disciple of the Sean McVay coaching tree that has produced so many coaches in the last few years, but the 38-year-old has been one of the main reasons that Kirk Cousins, Bijan Robinson, and the offense have been so consistently excellent this season.
With the league still looking to hire young, offensive-minded coaches wherever possible, it seems more likely than ever that Robinson will get a chance to eventually lead his own team. That chance could come as soon as 2024 if Atlanta manages to stay hot and win the division.
NFL insider Tom Pelissero's list of young coaches who could garner serious head coaching interest in this cycle included Robinson. While he hasn't been perfect in his first season as a coordinator, he could end up taking hold of his own franchise with a few more strong weeks.
Falcons OC Zac Robinson considered possible head coaching candidate
Robinson, who was a very productive college quarterback at Oklahoma State, joined the Rams in 2019 and spent three seasons working with the quarterbacks and wide receivers. Robinson was eventually promoted to pass game coordinator in 2022, and he held that role until Atlanta called.
The biggest selling point in Robiinson's favor is how he helped Kirk Cousins reignite the Atlanta passing game. After some early struggles, Cousins has hit his stride, and the Falcons are favored to win the NFC South and break their playoff drought because of it.
Robinson is more than just a quarterback whisperer. Bijan Robinson was good in his rookie season, but this new offense has supercharged him and made him one of the most effective running backs the game has to offer. Robinson is unique enough to but his own flavor on a McVay scheme that has been copied several times over recently.
The Falcons losing Robinson this cycle may be unlikely given how he has just one year as the primary designer of an offense, but the early results have been so encouraging that the rest of the league will be keeping an eye on him.