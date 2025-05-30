Falcons considered best fit for free agent who would be perfect for Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. is entering his second year in the NFL, but it’s his first season with the keys to the franchise. After the Atlanta Falcons went to him late in the 2024 season, Penix has spent all offseason as the starting quarterback. In addition to Penix, the team has been working to build a young core of players on both sides of the ball, hoping to be set up for long-term success.

While young talent is great, all young players can benefit from having reliable veterans to lean on, especially quarterbacks. That’s why the Falcons were recently named as the best fit for a veteran free agent receiver. In a recent Sports Illustrated piece by Gilberto Manzano, Atlanta was highlighted as the ideal fit for Keenan Allen.

Falcons named as the best fit for free agent wide receiver Keenan Allen

Atlanta already has Drake London as the team’s No. 1 receiver, but the Falcons don’t have a unit that’s not worth adding to. With Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud slotted as the other two starting receivers, Keenan Allen would be a great addition, and he’d immediately be the No. 2 receiver for the Falcons.

"Allen’s production slightly declined in his lone season with the Chicago Bears, but some of that should be attributed to Caleb Williams getting very little time to operate behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. In his final season with the Chargers, Allen registered 108 catches for 1,243 yards. And it’s not like he fell off the cliff last season, recording 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen, 33, could help Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London in Atlanta. Unless tight end Kyle Pitts suddenly becomes a consistent target, the Falcons have a thin pass-catching group. " Gilberto Manzano

Despite being 33, the veteran wideout is still playing at an elite level. The six-time Pro Bowler was still considered one of the best wideouts in the league entering last season, but his reputation took a hit— not because his skills declined, but because his numbers suffered from being apart of the chaos that is the Chicago Bears. Still, as Manzano highlighted, a down year for Allen at 32 years old was 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Falcons should absolutely sign up for that, and since Atlanta is in a better spot than the 2024 Bears, Allen should be able to produce even more with the Falcons. Penix and the offense would certainly welcome him, as his presence would make everyone’s job easier. Opposing defenses won’t be able to key in on London, or stack the box to contain Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts will also have a lot of one-on-one opportunities. This would set Penix up for success in his first full season as starter.

READ MORE