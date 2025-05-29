NFL insider reveals what’s really going on with Kyle Pitts at OTAs

In the NFL, OTAs are voluntary, but it’s still a big story when players are absent. Everyone is always trying to figure it why a player would skip an opportunity to work with teammates and get prepared for the season. That’s what Atlanta Falcons fans were wondering when it was reported that Kyle Pitts wasn’t present at the team’s open OTA practice on Wednesday.

The veteran tight end is entering the final season of his rookie contract, so everyone assumed the absence was contract related. That immediately led to frustration, as many fans would argue Pitts isn’t in a position to hold out, and instead needs to be building chemistry with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. However, it has since been revealed that Pitts’ absence had nothing to do with his contract, and that he technically wasn’t even absent at all,he just wasn’t on the field.

NFL reporter James Palmer shared on Wednesday that Pitts is dealing with a foot issue and has been in the the building during OTAs, he just hasn’t been on the field practicing.

Kyle Pitts is missing OTAs because of a foot injury

That’s certainly concerning for a different reason, but it’s good to know that the veteran tight end isn’t just skipping out on OTAs. Hopefully, this injury is minor and won’t impact Pitts when training camp, and ultimately the regular season, rolls around. He needs to be on the field with the rest of the young offensive core, preparing for an important season.

Pitts hasn’t consistently tapped into the potential that led to him being drafted 4th-overall back in 2021, but he has had flashes. As a rookie, he caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards, and one touchdown. Unfortunately, he has been chasing that production ever since. Last season, he finished the year with 47 receptions for 602 yards and four touchdowns.

The 2025 season will be an all-important contract year for him, so he needs to heal up and get ready to help the offense take things to another level.

