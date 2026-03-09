Falcons continue investment at receiver by signing former first-round draft bust

Ian Cunningham wasn't lying when he revealed that wide receiver was a priority for the Atlanta Falcons. That was the notion when they signed Olamide Zaccheus earlier today, but by the looks of it, they aren't done at wideout now that it's been reported that they are planning to sign Jahan Dotson.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Falcons have agreed to terms with Dotson on a two-year $15 million deal, which feels like a bargain. Dotson turns 26 later this month, and will add some much-needed explosiveness to an Atlanta offense that badly needs even more help at wide receiver.

The 2022 first-round pick has underwhelmed throughout his career, and he caught just 18 passes for 262 yards in 2025, but perhaps the Dirty Birds can give him the scenery change he's been waiting for. He'll finally have the chance to rewrite his draft bust narrative, since he'll likely start from the get go.

The Falcons are signing former Commanders' first-round pick Jahan Dotson in free agency

Reuniting with Zaccheus is exciting, but signing Dotson? That's great. I'm not very worried about his lack of production across the last two seasons. He spent 2024 and 2025 buried on the Philadelphia Eagles' depth chart behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Of course he struggled to stay consistent.

Even still, the Penn State product caught seven touchdowns as a rookie and had 11 across his first two seasons with the Washington Commanders. They had high hopes for him as the running mate to Terry McLaurin when they took him, but I still believe they gave up on him earlier than they should've.

This also isn't an expensive deal either. $15 million and $7.5 million annually for a player who has the potential to be the Drake London complement fams have waited for is well worth it. Darnell Mooney was a similarly inconsistent when he signed with Atlanta, and that worked out when he was healthy, even if he's since been cut.

Dotson failed to clear 300 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, but like I said, he has real opportunity to shine with the Falcons. Michael Penix Jr. needs reliable targets and the WR depth chart is completely wide open behind London, so if he can't succeed here, it'll be the end of the line.

Hopefully this pans out, because this swing from Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski is one I like.