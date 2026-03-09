Ian Cunningham's first signing as Falcons' GM is a reunion nobody saw coming

Ian Cunningham wasn't lying it when he said that wide receiver was an area of emphasis for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, and it didn't take him long for him to put his money where his mouth is, as Atlanta's first move of free agency (and his first as general manager) was to sign a veteran receiver.

That wide receiver is Olamide Zaccheus, who agreed to terms to return to Atlanta after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with them. Since leaving the Falcons, he has played for three different teams in as many seasons, and like Cunningham, was with the Chicago Bears in 2025.

Reunion: Veteran WR Olamide Zaccheaus is signing with the Falcons, per sources.



Seven years after making Atlanta’s roster as an undrafted free agent, OZ is back in the ATL on a deal negotiated by @bparker of @vaynersports. pic.twitter.com/HOMhjiOBR3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

Not only is Cunningham the one who likely helped make this unexpected reunion come together, it fills a major need for the Dirty Birds. And in all likelihood, they were able to sign him for a relatively affordable deal, but unfortunately the terms of this deal are currently unknown at the moment.

Olamide Zaccheus is returning to Atlanta because of a push from Ian Cunningham

After spending 2023 with the Eagles and enjoyed a breakout 2024 with the Commanders, the 28-year-old spent 2025 with the Bears. But even after trading D.J. Moore, they have a young WR trio of Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Jahdae Walker, so Zaccheus was never returning to Chicago.

However, that's now to the benefit of the Falcons. Drake London and Casey Washington are the only receivers under contract after Darnell Mooney was cut, and Atlanta badly needs both depth at the position and players to add a vertical element to the offense. And Zaccheus will bring both of those.

He's not a game-changer or anything, but he was also a teammate of president of football Matt Ryan. At this point the reunion makes too much sense, so welcome back to Atlanta. Hopefully he is more productive than the career journeymen the Falcons were relying upon down the stretch in 2025 despite his drop issues.