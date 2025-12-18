It feels like a foregone conclusion that the Atlanta Falcons will fire Raheem Morris at the end of the season. Despite boasting one of the stronger rosters in the NFC, the Falcons are sitting at just 5-9, are losers in seven of their last nine games, and will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight season.

This season has been one of the most forgettable in franchise history, and the 49-year-old coach is a big reason why. The Dirty Birds entered this season with high expectations, but Morris has the team stuck in neutral amid a season that has been filled with plenty of drama, dysfunction, and injury woes.

The stunning primetime upset over the Bucs certainly helps, but the writing has been on the wall in Atlanta for weeks now. This team looks straight up defeated, so firing Morris for a coach who's better suited to tap into this roster's potential is the best path forward, like an ex-head coach.

Arthur Blank might have the opportunity to replace Raheem Morris with former Falcons' head coach Dan Quinn

Morris might be the worst head coach in the NFL, so for as disastrous as Dan Quinn's second season with the Washington Commanders has gone, he would still be a considerable upgrade. With that said, Quinn's Commanders are sitting at 3-10 and have lost eight of their last nine games, which is truly alarming.

Falcons fans will best remember Quinn for being the head coach to lead them to the Super Bowl in 2016, and is still the last coach to take the Dirty Birds to the playoffs. But unlike his previous stint in Atlanta, the Falcons have a defense that is finally able to rush the passer, which could intrigue Quinn.

The foundation is in place for him already, and if he was able to take a much-inferior Washington roster to the NFC Championship Game in reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels' rookie campaign, there's no telling what he could accomplish with a young, exciting Falcons' roster.

However, something worth noting is his role in the Commanders' playoff hangover this season. After Daniels missed the last three games due to a dislocated elbow, he re-aggravated the injury in his first game back against the Vikings in Week 14, yet Quinn held him out, which led to a 31-0 blowout loss.

Daniels has been hurt on three separate occasions this year, and it took Washington too long to shut him down for the year after being eliminated from playoff contention. Quinn's clear mismanagement of the situation has seen Commanders fans forget about last season and turn on their head coach.

But he's still a good coach, and we all know how Arthur Blank feels about familiarity, so don't rule it out if Quinn gets fired.