Raheem Morris’ eye-opening confession poured gasoline on Falcons’ biggest controversy

Whenever the Atlanta Falcons lose, Raheem Morris is equipped with the same responses. "You got to find a way", or "We just need to execute" are some of many phrases etched in the mind of Falcons fans forever, but they're also proof that the 49-year-old head coach needs to be fired when the season ends.

But worse than any of his cryptic coach-speak phrases is his undying loyalty to the wrong people. Even if it's obvious that a coach is in over their head, or a player is struggling, he's willing to fall on his sword to protect his people, which is admirable, but frustrating when changes are long overdue.

Raheem Morris said coaching changes "are irrelevant" right now and that there are things the Falcons will continue to evaluate over the next four weeks of the season. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 8, 2025

Fans have been waiting months for the Dirty Birds to see the make coaching changes, but it's clear now those aren't coming. Not only is that because Morris is too complacent to admit when he's wrong, it also seems like he knows he's a sitting duck and his entire staff will be likely fired as well.

Raheem Morris once again admits no coaching changes are coming to Atlanta, but there might be a reason this time

Following a 37-9 loss to the Seahawks in Week 14, the Falcons fell to 4-9 and were eliminated from playoff contention. The fact this team started 3-2 but have since lost seven of their last eight while Morris has already lost the locker is all the proof anyone needs that he should've been fired by now.

Last season, the Falcons started 6-3 before losing six of their final eight games to miss the playoffs, and this season is only continuing the trend. For an uber-talented roster that many expected to have playoff aspirations entering the season, the Morris era has again been a complete and utter failure.

The two main culprits who have yet to be fired are Zac Robinson and Marquice Williams, and both were equally at fault on Sunday. Robinson's unit was held to just nine points and went 1-for-13 on third down, while Williams' group was at fault for allowing the play that gave Seattle the momentum.

Robinson failed Michael Penix Jr. and now he's doing the same to Kirk Cousins, while Williams and the special teams was the reason the Falcons lost their second straight game. Yet Morris believes that everything in Atlanta is hunky-dory right now, even though it's a disaster.

This team should be among the best in football, but the ineptest coaching staff in football is holding the team back. And until Arthur Blank pulls the plug, there's four more weeks of this buffoon, and fans deserve better than more Morris.