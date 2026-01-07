Falcons could soon be entering a bidding war for coveted Raheem Morris successor

The Atlanta Falcons' head coaching search is ramping up after letting Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot go earlier this week, and it's about time. The Falcons already have interviews set up with two popular coaching candidates, and the clear belief is that more are in the works in the coming days.

Arthur Blank is already planning on sitting down with Klint Kubiak and Anthony Weaver, and is also expected to interview Kevin Stefanski soon. But it was also reported yesterday afternoon that the Dirty Birds have requested to interview Denver Broncos' DC Vance Joseph, and they're not alone.

Broncos DC Vance Joseph’s interview requests:



- Titans

- Cardinals

- Raiders

- Giants

- Falcons — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 6, 2026

As it stands, Joseph has received interview requests from five of the seven teams with head coaching vacancies. In addition to the Falcons, the Titans, Cardinals, Raiders, and Giants are all considering Joseph for their openings, which means he'll more than likely get hired somewhere.

And as good of a job as he's done in Denver, it's not yet clear whether or not the Falcons are serious players in the Joseph sweepstakes, especially now that John Harbaugh is available.

Vance Joseph could be a good dark horse head coach candidate for the Falcons

Unlike many of the other head coaches this cycle, the 53-year-old does come with prior head coaching experience, although his track record isn't overly impressive. As the head coach of the Broncos, he compiled an 11-21 record and was fired after just two seasons, yet was never given enough tie to turn the team around.

Joseph was the head coach of the Broncos when their quarterback purgatory was at its peak, so he was pretty unjustly fired, The team were starting Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch in his first season and Case Keenum in his second, yet somehow the lack of winning was blamed on his coaching style.

However, since then, Joseph has done an admirable job turning his career around. He returned to Denver as the defensive coordinator under Sean Payton, and has turned a talented defense into one of the most feared units in football, as they rank second in total defense and lead the NFL in sacks.

While it helps to be equipped with some elite personnel, the Broncos surrendered just 18.3 points per game this season, and Joseph was the mastermind behind their success. The successful second stint in Denver has helped him earn a second head coaching stint, which will likely end differently.

It may not be the unit he has in Denver, but he would do wonders with this Atlanta defense. Also, Joseph may not be a name as flashy as some of the others in this coaching cycle, but don't be fooled, there's a reason he is among the most sought-after head coaching candidates this offseason.