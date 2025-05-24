Falcons' criticized draft move gets flipped on its head with crazy report

Just imagine what the media would be saying if the Detroit Lions had traded up for James Pearce Jr. rather than the Atlanta Falcons...

"Steal!" "Best player in the draft!" "Lions nailed this pick!"

Instead, the Falcons have been dragged across the coals for making a significant leap to grab the player they want. At least, until now...

Detroit Lions attempted to trade up before the Atlanta Falcons

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have done quite a job turning the Detroit Lions into a perennial Super Bowl contender. Most of their success has come in the draft, so when they like a player, you should probably pay attention.

Listen up Falcons fans and the media!

According to Jason Reed of Bolt Beat, the Lions nearly traded up with the Chargers, likely for one name: James Pearce Jr.

"There is one prominent name who was on the board when the Chargers were on the clock that can lead us to this conclusion: James Pearce. The Atlanta Falcons sent a haul to trade down to the No. 26 pick to take Pearce, who was the next edge rusher taken after the Chargers' pick." Jason Reed

No other player makes sense, unless they thought Tyleik Williams wasn't going to fall to them (unlikely). Here are the selections relevant to the news:

No. 22 (LAC): Omarion Hampton, RB

No. 23 (GB): Matthew Golden, WR

No. 24 (MIN): Donovan Jackson, OL

No. 25 (NYG): Jaxson Dart, QB

No. 26 (ATL): James Pearce Jr., EDGE

No. 27 (BAL): Malaki Starks, S

No. 28 (DET): Tyleik Williams, DT

The only target would've been James Pearce Jr.

You have to feel good about the kid if Brad Holmes liked him. There isn't much else to say.

Yes, the Falcons did give up a first-round pick to move up, but that is looking at it shallow. Read more about that by clicking here.

The narrative that this was a terrible trade and pick should be put to rest. Pearce is a talented edge rusher who many teams wanted on their roster. The Falcons are ecstatic to have him (and Jalon Walker).