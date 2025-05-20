Michael Penix Jr. throws bring tears to the eyes of the Falcons

Every year, we get psyched over practice videos; sometimes they prove to be something, while other times they are nothing.

It is important to take them with a grain of salt. However, certain things can be gleaned from these simple videos, like how the ball flies out of the hand of your quarterback.

Michael Penix Jr. showing off his excellent arm early in Falcons offseason

Anyone who watched Michael Penix Jr. in college knows his arm is electric. No one threw a prettier deep ball, and being a lefty only helps that.

We saw that arm during his three starts as a rookie. It has left everyone excited for the 2025 NFL season.

So, seeing videos these these only has everyone buzzing even more.

Kirk Cousins' late-season butterfly throws make these videos that much more special. The velocity is a far cry from that pick-six against the Chargers last season.

The first video shows Penix's throw flying through the air before a wobbly pass comes into frame. It is a direct showing of how important throwing a spiral is for an NFL quarterback.

The second video is more generic throw, but he still makes it look way too easy.

The third video is exactly what you want to see from the "pocket passer."

Coming out of Washington, Penix was labeled as a quarterback who can't operate outside the pocket—that was completely false. He has more mobility than people realize, he just elected not to use it later in his college career.

We saw it with his rushing touchdown against Carolina. In a pivotal moment, he bounced outside and stretched for a clutch rushing touchdown.

In the video, he shows he can rocket the ball while on the move. It also comes in the rain which isn't particularly surprising considering his has monsterous 10.5-inch hands.

It will be a much-anticipated season with the exciting quarterback. It cannot come soon enough!