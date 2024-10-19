Falcons defense in trouble vs. Seahawks after final injury report released
The Atlanta Falcons defense has struggled to get quick stops this year much due to their disappointing front-7. They have been pushed around all year, especially in the first half. They have to improve for this team to keep winning.
One thing that won't help is injuries and injuries are something they will have to overcome in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Troy Andersen, Lorenzo Carter ruled out for Falcons in Week 7
It would be an understatement to say it has been disappointing to see Troy Andersen on the sidelines since he was removed late in the best game of his career. The NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 4 will now miss his third-straight game
On top of that, Lorenzo Carter, one of the starters of the struggling defensive line, will also sit out with a concussion.
Starting safety Justin Simmons goes into Sunday with a questionable designation after he suffered a hamstring injury.
Falcons are in trouble against a pass-happy Seattle Seahawks defense
Teams have been able to move the ball at will against the Atlanta Falcons defense. We have seen teams either run the ball or pass the ball as they carve right through the red and black jerseys.
It is hard to imagine that that will change against the NFL's leading passer, Geno Smith. The Seahawks have aired it out this season with receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Not having Troy Andersen and Lorenzo Carter will be rough for Raheem Morris' squad. Andersen has been the best playmaking linebacker on this team and can change a game in the blink of an eye. Meanwhile, Carter is a starter at edge rusher for a team that has been historically terrible at getting pressure on the quarterback.
Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman will continue leading the defense and we could finally see rookie Brandon Dorlus make his debut to inject some juice off the edge.
If Simmons isn't able to go then Richie Grant will take his spot which is ironic since the last time he played Geno Smith and the Seahawks, he sealed the game with a fourth-down interception.