Falcons pass rush has perfectly-timed get-right game vs. Seahawks
All the chatter this week has been regarding the Atlanta Falcons inability to get to the quarterback. Their five sacks in six games is far from good enough and the same can be said for the zero sacks against Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
However, lost in the discussion is the Panthers have a quality pass-blocking line. They have only allowed 12 sacks so maybe the Falcons pass rush wasn't quite as bad as it looked in Week 6.
The good thing for Raheem Morris' squad is a better measuring stick comes in Week 7 against a Seattle Seahawks team that has allowed the fourth-most sacks this season.
Falcons will get a good look at their pass rush against the Seahawks
We know the Falcons pass rush is far from elite and probably the worst in the league. It won't take Sunday's game to tell us that. They have failed to generate pressure against their six opponents so far and that likely won't change anytime soon.
However, maybe Sunday's game will give us a better picture of how things look. They are going against a Seahawks team that has allowed 19 sacks this season (for reference, the Falcons have allowed 10).
At a minimum, the Falcons have the opportunity to add a couple of sacks to their dismal total. If they aren't able, well then things are as bad as they look.
The spotlight is on Matt Judon and the interior rushers, specifically Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata. Those guys have to lead the charge and put pressure on Geno Smith.
Nevertheless, even with a strong performance at home on Sunday, there is no denying the need for another pass rusher or two. Terry Fontenot has to make a move if he wants to defense to succeed.