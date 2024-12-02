Falcons defense shouldn't be overshadowed in Week 13 loss
Half of the Atlanta Falcons team collapsed while the other half dominated. Unfortunately, the offensive half cost the team the game. However, that shouldn't overshadow what the defense just did to a good offense.
After giving up some long plays to former UGA Bulldog Ladd McConkey, they adjusted and completely shut Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense. Crazy to say, they are the most difficult defense Jim Harbaugh's team has faced.
Jimmy Lake's defense has incredible performance despite loss
After a bye week of pleading for Raheem Morris to fire Jimmy Lake, Lake shut us all up. The defense absolutely dominated a great quarterback in Justin Herbert and it should've been enough for the win.
On Los Angeles' first drive, Lorenzo Carter forced a fumble after Arnold Ebiketie jumped offsides. That forced fumble turned into Atlanta's lone touchdown of the day.
Herbert got things going on his next drive and it had all of us saying here we go again. McConkey had a catch and run of 49 yards and almost lost a fumble. Falcons were able to sack Herbert and force a field goal.
We were all waiting for the dam to break after they gave up two more field-goal drives—but it never happened.
Here are the stats allowed for the unit on Sunday afternoon:
Stats allowed:
- 46 plays
- 3 field goals
- 0 touchdowns
- 187 yds (131 pass, 56 rush)
- 10 first downs
- 3/11 third down, 0/1 fourth down
They sacked Herbert five times which is 50% of their season total and forced and recovered a fumble on the Chargers' side of the field.
After allowing three straight field goals, here is the drive-by-drive recap of LA's offense:
Drive-by-drive recap:
- Kneel - End of half
- 4 plays, 11 yds, 1 first down, 1:39 TOP - Punt
- 3 plays, 3 yds, 0 first downs, 2:05 TOP - Punt
- 4 plays, 9 yds, 0 first downs, 0:59 TOP - Failed fake punt
- 4 plays,17 yds, 1 first down, 2:58 TOP - Punt
- Kneels - End of game
Second half stats allowed (excluding kneels):
- 0 points
- 5 completions for 32 yds
- 4 rushes for 17 yds
- 7:41 time of possession
- 2 first downs
- LAC 41 furthest yard-line reached
Quite honestly, it is impressive they could lose with those stats. It further illustrates how badly the offense let this team down.
We can only hope this is a sign of things to come, especially if Kirk Cousins doesn't break out of this funk.