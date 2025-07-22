Falcons division rival's luck went from bad to worse after another retirement

When you become an Atlanta Falcons fan, there are two things you learn: resilience and a deep-seated dislike for the New Orleans Saints.

Nothing brings more joy to the heart of a Falcons fan than seeing the Saints implode on their way to another disappointing season, something we have continually seen this offseason.

The latest edition is the retirement of arguably their best defender (not saying much), Tyrann Mathieu.

Tyrann Mathieu has announced his retirement from the @NFL 🫡 pic.twitter.com/QgjgYAnOUu — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 22, 2025

Well, that seals their fate as not only the worst team in the NFC South but, perhaps, the entire NFL.

Falcons fans laugh as Saints players continue to jump ship

To start the offseason, there wasn't much to like about the New Orleans Saints. They had an injured quarterback and a roster full of aging players whose play had been on a steady decline.

Now, just a few months later, they are a team that has seen three key players retire: Derek Carr, Ryan Ramczyk, and Tyrann Mathieu.

That is three of their best player suddenly leaving the worst roster in the NFL.

Add to the fact that they traded away Marshon Lattimore last season and Taysom Hill is rehabbing from a torn ACL, and things only look more grim.

At least for them; Falcons fans have no problem watching them lose double-digit games.

The Saints also have to deal with the decline of Demario Davis and the dramatic fall off of Cam Jordan, who could be in his last year.

Altogether, this is a team the Falcons must sweep in 2025.

Last year, they were able to escape with a win against them at home, but then dropped a pivotal game at their place, which started their disappointing stretch of football.

There is a large gap in talent between these two teams. Hopefully, the Falcons can show that when they play in Weeks 12 and 18.

