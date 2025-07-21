Jobless former Falcons draft pick may be forced into early retirement

The Atlanta Falcons drafted two quality linebackers in the pivotal 2016 NFL Draft in De'Vondre Campbell and Deion Jones.

Both players have had fantastic careers that climaxed at opposite times. For Jones, it came in his first handful of seasons with the Falcons, while Campbell's came with his third team, the Green Bay Packers.

Focusing on Campbell, the veteran carved out a respectable nine-year NFL career, which has likely come to an end after a tumultuous end with the 49ers.

De'Vondre Campbell will be forced into retirement after controversial end to career

De'Vondre Campbell signed with the San Francisco 49ers last offseason to be a placeholder for injured starter Dre Greenlaw.

He played decently throughout his 13 games, compiling 79 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and two pass breakups.

However, things changed for him once Greenlaw returned. He refused to enter a game after a couple of injuries to the 49ers, and went to the locker room, essentially putting the lid on his career.

Kyle Shanahan publicly criticized the Campbell after the game, and he was released.

Since then, it has been crickets, and that will only continue. No team will sign an aging reserve linebacker who quit mid-game, meaning his career is over.

It is a sad end for a player who had put together a solid NFL career. Instead of being remembered as a late-blooming mid-round pick, he will be remembered as the player who ended his professional career mid-game.

The Falcons gave him his first shot coming out of Minnesota, taking him with the No. 115 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

He was one of four rookies to start on defense en route to Super Bowl LI, which set an NFL record.

After four seasons in Atlanta, Campbell played one season in Arizona, three in Green Bay, and part of one season in San Francisco.

Altogether, he racked up 858 tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 7 interceptions, 8 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries. He was named First-Team All-Pro in his first season with the Packers in 2021.

