Falcons dodged a $40 million bullet by not signing big-name flop

For as bad as the Kirk Cousins signing has proven to be, Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot made an excellent signing when trying to find Drake London's complement.

Last year, he decided to sign wide receiver Darnell Mooney to the same contract that the Jaguars signed their hopeful star to, and the Falcons were quickly proven to have made the correct decision.

Falcons signing Darnell Mooney over Gabe Davis shouldn't be ignored

There were two boom-or-bust free-agent wide receivers on the open market last year, Darnell Mooney and Gabe Davis.

Both had had their moments in the NFL—Mooney had a 1,000-yard season in 2021, while Davis had some playoff masterclasses—setting them up for a big payday.

Davis came off the market first, signing a three-year, $39 million contract with $24 million guaranteed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Not too long after, Mooney also signed a three-year, $39 million contract, with $2 million extra in guarantees.

To say these two players have gone in different directions would be an understatement.

The Falcons have been talking all offseason about how Mooney is ready to have a massive second season in Atlanta.

At the same time, the Jaguars decided to cut their losses by releasing Davis, and it is easy to see why.

Stats Darnell Mooney Gabe Davis Games: 16 10 Targets: 106 42 Receptions: 64 20 Yards: 992 239 Touchdowns: 5 2 Yds/Rec: 15.5 12 Yds/Game: 62 23.9

Not even close...

For the extra $2 million in guarantees, I think the Falcons are happy with their decision.

The Jaguars are eating $5.7M in dead cap for releasing the free-agent bust. And when you factor in the release of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram, they have about $32M in dead money with pass catchers.

The Falcons saw immediate returns from signing Mooney. He quickly became a big-play machine as he tied with George Kittle for the second-most catches of 20-plus yards.

It isn't often you see two players sign what was essentially the same contract, only to go in opposite directions as quickly as these two receivers.

The Falcons nailed this move.

