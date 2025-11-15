Falcons double down on belief in Michael Penix Jr. despite growing pains

After another narrow loss and another frustrating afternoon, the Michael Penix Jr.’s two minute press conference said more than any stat line could.

“I gotta play better,” Penix said.

What does that involve?

“Everything.”

Penix’s 12-of-28, 177-yard performance against the Colts wasn’t too bad on paper but context matters. He completed just five passes after halftime, missed on multiple third downs, and fumbled early in the game.

In the past two games, the Falcons are 1-for-18 on third down (worst conversion rate over two games in the NFL since 2011). And in the last three games they are 3-for-29 (also the worst conversion rate over three games in the NFL since 2011).

All that has led to the Falcons losing four games straight. Still, Raheem Morris isn’t flinching. When questioned Penix’s development, Atlanta’s head coach doubled down on his confidence in the young QB.

Raheem Morris doesn't waver in his faith in Michael Penix Jr. after rough outing

“Mike's gotta play better. He wants to play better,” Morris said. “He’s always going to be one of those guys who is very hard on himself. But he is a young man. He is a first-year quarterback, in his first year. And we need to play better for him and around him.”

And the truth is, he’s right. Atlanta’s O-line has struggled badly after dealing with some major injuries, the receiving core has left a lot to be desired, and the playcalling has been poor.

No game showcased just how important Penix is to this team than Week 8, when Penix was hurt and Kirk Cousins stepped in. Cousins threw for just 173 yards as the Falcons fell 34-10 to a terrible Dolphins team.

Now I’m not saying Penix is to blame, he does need to step up, but I am saying that Penix is not the problem. The Falcons knew growing pains were coming. That’s the reality of having a young QB.

However, what they didn’t expect was to be 3-6 and amid a four-game losing streak while their watching playoff hopes vanish entirely. But there’s a reason Morris keeps emphasizing process over panic.

Penix’s accuracy and timing need work. His mechanics, too. Yet the leadership traits Atlanta drafted him for are already on display. Not every young QB owns bad football days as bluntly as he did in Berlin.

And if Raheem Morris’ past has shown us anything, it's to not count this team out just yet. In the NFL's postseason era, only 10 teams have reached the playoffs after a 3-6 or worse start.

Interestingly enough, Morris has been part of two of the 10 teams on that list. But if they’re going to do that, it needs to start now. And it starts with better play both around and through the quarterback.