Falcons' draft class changes team's interest in potential Trey Hendrickson chase

Considering the Atlanta Falcons' struggles rushing the quarterback, it isn't a leap to wonder if Trey Hendrickson could become an option for Atlanta. The star pass rusher has continued an ugly standoff with the Bengals. Hendrickson sat and watched as Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase were both paid by the franchise and aren't content waiting things out. In some ways, this is understandable for a player who led the league in sacks in the 2024 season.

It isn't likely Hendrickson will ever have more leverage or a higher potential price tag. For a Cincy defense desperate for a level of capability, the team is put in an awkward position. It is very much on the table that the Bengals are forced to trade Hendrickson if they are unwilling to meet his contract demands. Leading to obvious speculation about whether or not the Falcons could find a way into the potential bidding war.

Atlanta's draft decisions shut the door on a potential Trey Hendrickson trade

When the Atlanta Falcons spent their 2025 and 2026 first-round picks to add Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. the door closed on any blockbuster deals at the position. The hope is that one or both of the rookies become a star pass rusher, you're forced to pay years down the road. Paying Hendrickson gets in the way of this and potentially prevents the development of the young pass rushers.

This isn't to predict either player will ever reach the ceiling of Hendrickson, rather pointing out the reality of Atlanta's investment. The team cannot afford to trade for Hendrickson only to turn around and pay the star what he demands. Unless the trade price is far lower than expected, it simply doesn't make logical sense for either side.

Even if the Falcons still had a reason for interest it seems the most likely way that this plays out is with the Bengals giving in. Already you've paid Higgins, Chase, and Burrow top dollar. Letting your top defender walk away in the middle of your window to contend doesn't track for the organization. Trey Hendrickson is an incredible pass rusher, one that simply has zero chance of landing in Atlanta after the team's risky draft decisions.