Falcons’ Draft Day trade roasted by Super Bowl champ

The Atlanta Falcons' draft day trade to add James Pearce Jr. after already drafting Jalon Walker is receiving mixed reviews. Many are giving Atlanta heat for spending their 2026 first-round pick in an effort to add a pass rusher. Much of this heat is from the same pundits who killed the Falcons for refusing to add to the pass rush.

What the Falcons really did was send a future first in exchange for another selection in the 2025 draft. It would be unrealstic to expect the Falcons to trade back in wihtout spending at least one first-round pick. The Falcons made the most of their selection adding Pearce and safety Xavier Watts. Both players are expected starters and potential building blocks for the Falcons. This seemed a wise decision for a team that needed a myriad of defensive pieces.

Eagles GM continued the draft day theme of roasting the Atlanta Falcons

However, Philly GM Howie Roseman used the trade to poke fun at the Falcons. Referencing that this was perhaps why no team was accepting their own offers insinuating the Falcons heavily overpaid. This was a popular take and one that was consistent throughout Atlanta's draft grades. It was as if Atlanta was expected to trade back into the first round without giving up something of note in return.

The team clearly selected Jalon Walker with complete surprise, the Georgia linebacker was still on the board. James Pearce Jr. appears to have always been the team's primary target. This further explains the choice to pay whatever it takes to end up back inside the first round.

Atlanta faced the same type of reaction in the 2024 draft when the team refused potential trades to draft Michael Penix Jr. This is a move that now looks far better and was judged harshly at the time. It is another example of an Atlanta team that brings their own unique approach.

Still, it is never fun to be roasted by opposing teams, especially one as respected as the Eagles. Despite making themselves an easy target, it seems the Falcons are simply the fastest way to get attention if you're in the mood to throw barbs at another franchise. Considering how rarely the Falcons have been a true contender, it isn't as if they are likely to do anything about it.

This must be noted in what is a pivotal season for GM Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris. There is one cure to facing this type of criticism, and it is something Atlanta has been unable to do since the 2017 season: win.