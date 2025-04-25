Falcons’ trade for James Pearce Jr. leaves key starter on thin ice

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off their draft by selecting Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the 15th overall pick. This was expected to be the team's only selection on Thursday night before a surprise blockbuster trade with the Rams gave Atlanta a chance to select pass rusher James Pearce Jr. The move was a much-needed boost to a unit that has remained in the bottom half of the league for the last half-decade. However, the move came at a steep cost, with the Falcons giving up their 2026 first-round pick and this year's second-round selection in their effort to trade back into the first round.

It was an unexpected move for a team that was thought to be searching for ways to add picks, not spend them. However, it did provide hope for the first time since the 2016 season that this Atlanta defense is finally seeing meaningful improvement. With that improvement is going to come changes, likely meaning that one notable Atlanta pass rusher has just fallen out of the team's starting lineup.

Arnold Ebiketie appears to have lost his starting role in Atlanta's defense

Jalon Walker was such a valuable pick based on the defender's ability to line up in a myriad of roles. Walker doesn't displace anyone on Atlanta's defense but simply makes the unit far deeper. The same can't be said for edge rusher James Pearce Jr. who clearly will be starting in Week 1 for Atlanta. You don't spend a future first-rounder and this year's second to add a player who is going to begin the year on the bench.

Atlanta's level of investment tells us how they view the edge rusher, and in turn, what it means for Arnold Ebiketie. The edge rusher is entering his fourth-year in the league and was expected to be a starter alongside veteran addition Leonard Floyd. The decision to move up for Pearce is going to push Ebiketie back to the bench in a rotational role.

This is a good move for the Falcons, one that makes a shaky unit far deeper. With the contributions of Floyd, Kaden Elliss, and Jalon Walker. Atlanta has a real chance of having a capable pass rush. While capable may not be a description that satisfies fans of other teams, for Atlanta, it would be an unquestionably welcomed upgrade after years of inept pass rushing rotations.

It is unfortunate for Ebiketie who appeared in line to finally have a chance to receive starting snaps. However, the edge rusher will still remain a vital piece of the Atlanta defense as the team continues to build a suddenly impressive group of pass rushing options.