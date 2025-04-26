Falcons drafted Jalon Walker even though all signs pointed another direction

Atlanta's selection of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker has been universally praised, even as the team's late trade is continually being criticized. What made the selection of Walker get such a high approval rating is the fact that the linebacker was expected to be off the board long before Atlanta's number was called. The former Bulldog brings an elite ability to line up in a myriad of spots and provide instant impact. It is the type of day-one starter rebuilding defenses are desperate to add. With this in mind, the Falcons weren't expected to have a chance to select the defender.

Whether it was fellow Bulldog Mykel Williams or surprise second-round pick Mike Green, the Falcons were expected to take a traditional edge rusher. While fans dreamed of a potential trade up for Abdul Carter, the most likely target appeared to be a mid-round edge rusher. Walker is a top-ten talent who is going to make many teams look foolish for the decision to pass on the Georgia linebacker.

Jalon Walker wasn't expected to be a remote possibility for Atlanta at pick fifteen

Atlanta defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has to be excited for the potential to have Kaden Elliss and Walker on the field together. Walker projects to be better in coverage and defending the run than Elliss. However, what both players provide is the ability to make the quarterback uncertain and make consistent adjustments. What makes Walker so dangerous is the ability to make impact plays even when playing away from the line of scrimmage.

It will be interesting to see how Atlanta plans to utilize this, or if the team wishes to develop Walker into a more traditional edge rushing option. Regardless, the pick is one of the biggest clear wins in recent franchise history, and a shocking selection considering Atlanta's draft placement.

Jalon Walker joining Atlanta is a move that will appease Georgia fans as well, who have consistently and loudly complained about the franchise avoiding Bulldogs in the early rounds. This is driven home by the fact Jalon Walker was Atlanta's first first or second-round selection of a Georgia player in 58 years. One that will quickly have Georgia fans pointing out why the team should have changed this far sooner.