Falcons' fans finally get the moment they’ve waited 58 years for

It is hard to argue with Georgia fans who have remained frustrated with Atlanta's reluctance to draft from the college's consistently productive prospects. When the Falcons did add Bulldogs, it has often been in the draft's later rounds, bypassing superior fits. Finding a reasonable explanation for why the Falcons have been so reluctant to draft Georgia products in the draft's early rounds remains a mystery. Critiques of Atlanta's avoidance of top Georgia prospects have become especially prevalent under current GM Terry Fontenot. Atlanta's consistent mid-round misses have added fuel to an already raging fire.

However, Thursday night first first-round selection of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker finally put an end to this. Walker was the first Bulldog the Falcons have taken since the 1966 season. Considering how productive the school has been at generating NFL products, this is a shocking stat. Athens is just over an hour from Atlanta, having a proven NFL talent producer so close and failing once to utilize it since 1966 is absurd.

Jalon Walker becomes the first player from the University of Georgia that the Falcons have taken in the first or second round since 1966. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 25, 2025

Jalon Walker is the first Bulldog the Falcons have selected in the first two round since 1966

Atlanta picking Jalon Walker was a bit of a surprise when you look at where Walker was expected to fall. The pick was a perfect mix of improving the pass rush and solidifying the middle of Atlanta's defense. Walker isn't just a pure pass rusher, flashing an elite ability to play off-ball and give the Falcons a flexible piece in the middle of their defense.

This is Atlanta's most exciting and potentially impactful defensive addition since the 2023 offseason signing of safety Jessie Bates. This speaks to Walker's ability to be a consistent impact player and not simply a rotational edge rusher, which the Falcons were expected to add. Things simply couldn't have fallen any better for Terry Fontenot and Atlanta's front office.

Still, it is a jolting stat to read that Atlanta has failed to add a single Georgia prospect in the first two rounds of any draft since 1966. That is nearly six decades of draft selections with Atlanta never once deciding to take a Bulldog within their first two selections. A stat Georgia fans will no doubt continue to reference despite the team's recent selection of Walker.