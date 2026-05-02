Falcons' early 2027 mock drafts keep landing on controversial outcome on offense

You can count on plenty of way-too-early 2027 mock drafts now that the 2026 draft is in the books. While there's no way to predict what the draft will look like a year from now (evidenced by Garrett Nussmeier and Drew Allar), that doesn't stop draft experts from shooting their shot in hopes of getting one right.

The Atlanta Falcons have constructed a pretty solid roster with the extra depth being added this offseason. They should improve from last season's disappointments and have playoff aspirations, but not everyone sees them as the perennial NFC South contender they actually are for some reason.

But if they disappoint like the media keeps predicting, there is one position that will have been the reason: the quarterback position. Fortunately, if Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa flop in 2026, the Falcons will likely be set up to take one of the many elite quarterback prospects in the 2027 draft.

However, a couple of early mock drafts have them going a different way by foregoing the QB position by taking an offensive tackle.

Falcons pass on quarterback for an offensive tackle in early mock drafts

ESPN's Jordan Reid mocked Texas OT Trevor Goosby to the Dirty Birds at No. 6 while The Athletic's Dane Brugler mocked LSU OT Jordan Seaton at No. 9. It makes sense that they would have interest in an outside blocker; Jawaan Taylor is taking over for Kaleb McGary at RT after his retirement. And you have an aging Jake Matthews at left tackle.

With that said, a top-10 pick for the Falcons means the quarterback position flopped in 2026. It would be the time to target another top talent at the position, especially in one of the best QB classes in recent memory. Brugler had five signal-callers going in the first round, while Reid had four of his own.

Texas' Arch Manning was the projected No. 1 pick in both instances, with Oregon's Dante Moore a couple of picks behind him. Then you have Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker, Notre Dame's CJ Carr, Miami's Darian Mensah, and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, who'd be in play for the Falcons.

It is an interesting dynamic to track as the season goes along. This roster is good enough to make the playoffs if Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa play well. It is hard to imagine that Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and company, or the improved defense would keep them from the postseason.

While bolstering the offensive line--especially one with as many question marks as Atlanta's-- is always a good option, things are trending toward the Falcons taking a quarterback if they land a high draft pick.