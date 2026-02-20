Falcons' FA target could help Jeff Ulbrich remake dominant Jets defense

New Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't completely clean out the last regime's coaching staff, as he chose to retain defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich so as not to upset the apple cart too much following a tremendous 2025 campaign.

Even though Atlanta added multiple young contributors at what were previously positions of need, it would be wise for the Falcons to look at the veteran free agent market. Many of Ulbrich's former players on the New York Jets, including Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers, can be acquired in free agency for the right price.

ESPN has already kicked the JFM rumors into high gear, saying that Atlanta makes the most sense from a fit point of view as the veteran tries to pick his next home. Franklin-Myers' natural fit in Ulbrich's scheme makes this too good to pass up.

With James Pearce Jr. embroiled in some serious legal issues that will in all likelihood cost him a good chunk of the 2026 season, Atlanta will need to bring in an end that both has some juice as a pass rusher and can set the edge. Franklin-Myers is the best player on the market for that role.

Falcons dubbed best fit for free agent DE John Franklin-Myers

Franklin-Myers is never going to put up the gaudiest sack numbers, but his 14.5 sacks in the last two seasons in Denver sugget that he is starting to turn a corner in that area. When paired with tremendous run-stuffing ability, JFM remains one of the more underrated linemen in the league.

What makes Franklin-Myers worth investing in is his ability to play multiple spots on the defensive line. That versatility lets him both get to the quarterback on the edge and kick inside on passing downs while still remaining an effective disruptor.

As the Jets proved this season, many role players on Ulbrich's defense are best if used in a very specific way. Ulbrich asks a ton of his defensive linemen in terms of getting pressure, and adding Franklin-Myers to the mix on what should be a fairly economical contract seems like a win for everyone involved.

While the Falcons' defense is in a much better place than it was before Ulbrich got there, the recent troubles with Pearce have created a need for a player like Franklin-Myers. Already familiar with Ulbrich's scheme, JFM can jump right in and immediately be an impact player.