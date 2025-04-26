Falcons' fans are loving first-round pick Jalon Walker's early quote

One of the surprises of not only Atlanta's draft but the 2025 first-round was Jalon Walker falling to the Atlanta Falcons. The Georgia product is the first Bulldog drafted by the Falcons in the first two rounds of a draft since 1966. This is alarming for a number of reasons, however, it remains an early draft win that will help breathe life back into Atlanta's struggling defense. The way the 2024 season ended made it clear how the team needed to approach both free agency and this year's draft.

In back-to-back games, the Falcons' defense couldn't get off the field with the playoffs on the line. Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. twice forced overtime, but both games ended with Penix never having a chance to take the field in the extra quarter. It was the final straw for a front office that was surprisingly aggressive. Walker was clearly excited to be staying in Georgia and offered an exciting quote that Atlanta fans were excited to hear.

"If you tell me to go get the quarterback, I'm going to go get him."



Falcons rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker is ready to cash in on his versatility this season.



Walker's quote gives Atlanta fans hope that things could finally be changing for the Falcons

This simple summation is the type of quiet confidence the position group has been lacking for much of the last decade. Atlanta kicked off this offseason's improvements by signing veteran Leonard Floyd. What appeared to be an underwhelming move by itself has been bolstered not only by the pick for Jalon Walker but the surprise addition of James Pearce Jr. at the bottom of the first round.

What makes Walker such an interesting selection is the different ways the linebacker can be deployed. The Falcons could choose to use the linebacker exclusively as a pass rusher or look to put the Georgia product into a similar role to current Atlanta linebacker Kaden Elliss. However, Walker has a far higher ceiling as an off-ball option. No matter how the Falcons choose to use the first-rounder, there is no question Atlanta fans have every reason to be excited for a player with the ability to begin to change Atlanta's struggling defense.