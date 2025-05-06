Falcons fans are rolling their eyes at the latest Kyle Pitts update

It is yet another offseason for the Atlanta Falcons to attempt to sell the hope of what Kyle Pitts could become. This is the final year of the pass catcher's rookie contract, giving the Falcons an interesting decision at the end of the 2025 season. Since Matt Ryan left Atlanta, Kyle Pitts has been a consistent source of frustration for Atlanta and its fans.

Pitts is yet to come close to replicating the ceiling fans believed the pass catcher flashed in his rookie season. The continual frustration was blamed on Arthur Smith and a revolving door of quarterback changes. However, these same problems didn't prevent Drake London or Bijan Robinson from finding ways to produce and show their potential. Pitts was often reduced to an offensive afterthought that was only on the field as a blocker or distraction.

Falcons OC Zac Robinson continues to attempt to sell the promise of what could be for Kyle Pitts

Atlanta offensive coordinator Zac Robinson recently commented on Kyle Pitts offering a familiar sentiment. The coordinator talked of Pitts taking a leap in this second year in this system and the great potentail of the pass catcher. It is the exact type of quote Atlanta fans have been attempting to buy into for the last three years. It continues to grow more difficult each season not to view the tight end as a big mistake.

With a draft pick that could have landed Ja'Marr Chase or Micah Parsons, it is easy to understand why fans feel this way. Add in the fact that Pitts has displayed questionable effort and often doesn't play to his size, and fans have every reason to take these recent comments with a heavy grain of salt.

In Michael Penix's first start as a Falcon, it seemed fitting that it was Kyle Pitts who caused the quarterback's first career interception. It was the perfect Falcons and Kyle Pitts play rolled into one. Offering the perfect exclamation point to years of frustration with a player believed to be a franchise cornerstone.

Still, the Falcons should allow Pitts to play out the final year of his contract and hope at least a bit of Zac Robinson's recent thoughts ring true. The talent is there; however, you simply cannot coach effort and a willingness to put your body on the line. This is the type of fight that Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson bring to every snap played. If Pitts is going to take this elusive step forward, that is the missing piece for the frustrating Atlanta pass catcher.