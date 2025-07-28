Falcons fans begging for reunion with ex-playmaker after shocking release

Cordarrelle Patterson captured the heart of every Atlanta Falcons fan for years as he bulldozed his way through defenses.

However, his time in Atlanta ended after the 2023 season as he went on to reunite with Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh. He had a down year, which led to the Steelers' late release of Cordarrelle, as announced by the most reliable source, Cordarrelle Patterson.

Breaking news❗️❗️❗️Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) July 28, 2025

His fun-loving personality is why we all like him so much. Now, if we could just get him back to the city where he revived his career...

Falcons need to bring back their old friend, Cordarrelle Patterson

What other player would announce his own release in the form of a joke?

There is no doubt that the veteran has a lot left in his gas tank. He brings value as not only a receiving weapon out of the backfield, but also as a kick returner.

While the Falcons have two of the best backs in the league with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, they could still use a third option who can also solve their kick return questions.

They signed UFL star Jashaun Corbin and released last year's draft pick Jace McClellan. Past Corbin, they have Carlos Washington Jr., Elijah Dotson, and Nathan Carter.

None of those RB3 options stand out like Patterson would, meaning Terry Fontenot needs to get in his contacts and call up Patterson's camp to get a deal done.

While the 34-year-old is on the last leg of his NFL career, he doesn't have the tread of your typical 12-year veteran running back. He spent his first eight years as a wide receiver, a position that takes a lot less punishment.

He has just 546 carries in his career, which sounds like a lot, but Bijan Robinson will pass that number in year three. He currently sits at 518 carries.

Then you factor in the special teams value, and it becomes a no-brainer. He is the greatest kick returner in NFL history and still has the speed and explosiveness to add to his legacy.

Meanwhile, the Falcons lost their main kick returner, Avery Williams, in free agency to the Eagles.

They did sign Jamal Agnew, but he spent last year on the Steelers' practice squad and didn't appear in a single game (ironically, much in thanks to Patterson's presence).

So, the Falcons need to pursue their former player to help put the cherry on top of what has already been an exciting offseason.

