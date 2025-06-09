Falcons fans can only laugh at Arthur Smith's plan with Steelers

There isn't much love left for Arthur Smith in the city of Atlanta. The former Falcons head coach was constantly criticized for failing to do what he was hired to do: lead a dominant offense.

After he was fired by Arthur Blank, he was hired by Mike Tomlin to be his offensive coordinator. His first year was rocky as they were middle of the pack in points scored and bottom five in passing offense.

So, what did Arthur Smith do to fix the problem? Sign a quarterback who is only 18 months younger than him, and Falcons fans know what will happen next.

Arthur Smith's plan has Atlanta Falcons fans laughing at Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, there is no doubt about that. However, to think he is capable of leading a team to a Super Bowl at this point in his career is fallacious.

Rodgers is 41 years old and is coming off a rocky second season with the New York Jets.

While the Steelers are a more stable franchise, their offense is less talented at skill positions.

Even if they were more talented, we know what happens when Arthur Smith leads an offense dripping with talent—absolutely nothing.

It is one thing to think Rodgers can return to an elite level, but it is another to think that can happen with Smith leading the offense. Yes, he did turn around Ryan Tannehill's career, but that was years ago, and he has gone 0 for 5 since then (Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson).

The only quarterback he has had success with over the past four years is Matt Ryan, who was already a great player.

Overall, success will elude the Pittsburgh offense as long as the former Falcons head coach is calling plays. At some point, they will figure this out.

Related: The worst possible team wants to trade for Kyle Pitts

It will be interesting to see how the strong personalities of Smith and Rodgers pair this season.

More Falcons news and rumors: