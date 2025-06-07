The worst possible team wants to trade for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts...

Kyle Pitts has been a hot name this past week after being mentioned as a possible trade piece for the Atlanta Falcons.

While it would take a significant draft pick to acquire the tight end, these reports do confirm that the Dirty Birds aren't completely against trading him.

Amongst these trade rumors is a team that employs the man who throttled Pitts' production to start his career.

Steelers and Arthur Smith are hot on the trail of Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Arthur Smith... what can you even say about him? He is not highly thought of in the city of Atlanta after his disappointing career as the Falcons' head coach.

He was hired last year as Mike Tomlin's offensive coordinator and helped lead an offense that ranked 16th in points and 27th in passing yards.

Their solution this offseason was to sign Aaron Rodgers...

And, according to Ian Rapoport, they want to ruin Kyle Pitts' career by reuniting him with his former coach. Seems smart!

Jokes aside, this would be a terrible destination for the former fourth-overall pick. Outside of his rookie year, Smith never used him as he should have been used. Instead, he was asked to block when his talents could've been used down the field.

Why the run-heavy Arthur Smith still wants Kyle Pitts is unknown. The Steelers already have a solid receiving weapon at the position in Pat Freiermuth and the hulking Darnell Washington; it makes no sense to pursue him.

From Pitts' perspective, this has to be a nightmare result. Aaron Rodgers is no longer Aaron Rodgers; we have seen that these past few years.

He has also never been known to use tight ends—Jermichael Finley and Robert Tunyan are the best to have played with him.

It is hard to imagine a happy ending if this trade were to happen. Unless the Falcons get significant trade compensation, this is a lose-lose-lose situation that must be avoided at all costs.

