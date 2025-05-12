Falcons' fans can't afford to miss these 3 exciting stories from rookie minicamp

Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp brought a much-needed fresh round of stories. Helping refocus Atlanta fans on their exciting rookie class and away from the Shedeur Sanders debacle. There was no shortage of important takeaways, including how the team views rookie Jalon Walker and undrafted free agent signing Cobee Bryant.

With this in mind, let's look at three headlines that stood out during the past few days of Atlanta's 2025 rookie minicamp.

1. Atlanta's rookies will take the field in 2025

While this might seem an obvious headline to other fan bases, the Falcons remember just how awful the 2024 class was. So often, the rookies were unable to make the active roster, even if they were included, it seemed rare that they played a role. Raheem Morris has taken note of this frustration and voiced early in minicamp this season, Atlanta's new additions far earlier.

It is an easy sentiment to back up when you have the additions of Xavier Watt, Jalon Walker, and James Pearce Jr. Not only are all three players expected to earn early snaps, they should be considered favorites to start the 2025 season.

2. Cobee Bryant is going to make Atlanta's roster

Reading between the lines of Raheem Morris' undrafted free agents comment, it is easy to guess where Bryant stands. The corner had the talent to be a late day two or early day three pick, but fell due to injury and size concerns. Bryant competing for a starting role or at least becoming the team's 4th or 5th corner, not only wouldn't be a surprise, but is expected.

3. Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. building early chemistry

The two players have been together consistently as they get ready for the tall task of rebuilding Atlanta's pass rush. Watching the two players work together so closely throughout rookie minicamp is yet another reason for fans to be excited about this class.

For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta has a real reason to believe they have two franchise pass rushing options that are going to fix the consistent frustration of the Atlanta defense. Watching the duo working together and showing early chemistry continues to build the anticipation.