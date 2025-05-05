Shedeur Sanders denied a chance for revenge against Falcons

Shedeur Sanders has every reason for frustration with the Atlanta Falcons after the team proved to be behind a cruel draft prank. In Atlanta's defense, it was an embarrassment that the franchise had no way of anticipating. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's son chose to take advantage of unplanned access, and the rest only makes sense to the poor decision-making of a college student.

Sanders having a chance to get even with the Falcons would be an expected way this ends for Atlanta. However, Sanders isn't scheduled to face the Falcons in the 2025 season. The two teams are scheduled to meet the following season if Sanders is able to win and hold a starting role. Who exactly is the favorite in Cleveland's current quarterback situation is up for debate.

Shedeur Sanders will have to wait for a chance to even the score with Atlanta until the 2026 season

This is working under the assumption that Sanders not only wins the starting job but is able to hold it for the next year. Deshaun Watson's future in Cleveland remains murky, while the team has not only added Sanders this offseason. Before drafting Sanders, the team added Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco.

Who has the inside track among this group is anyone's guess. Considering Cleveland's ineptitude in making decisions at the position, and this strange mix of talent, it is hard to decipher who will start the season. However, it is clear Sanders has the most upside when it comes to marketing a superstar. If the competition is anywhere close, the franchise will move forward with the player that has the highest upside around the league.

Flacco is a reliable backup who brings a known level of production even at this late stage of his career. This should be about Gabriel vs. Sanders and who the team believes gives them the best chance to win. If it is Sanders, the quarterback will get his shot at the Falcons a year later if he manages to retain the job.

From Atlanta's perspective, at least the team won't be forced to relive the story for a full game week in the 2025 season. Perhaps by next year, it will be a forgotten story, or the team will have moved in another direction.